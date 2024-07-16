Ingrid Andress apologizes for poor national anthem, says she’ll seek rehab

By Ben Brasch Washington Post

Singer Ingrid Andress, who has been skewered for her rendition of the national anthem on national television Monday, says she was drunk during the performance and is checking into a rehabilitation facility.

The four-time Grammy nominee sang a rough rendition of America’s notoriously difficult national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night. News outlets reported that her version was “rocky” and “botched.” The Daily Beast went with a headline of “America Unites Over New All-Time Worst national anthem Performance.”

On Tuesday, Andress laid it out on Instagram: “I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to the MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

The country singer’s label, Warner Music Nashville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Andress has seen success, with two songs making it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The most recent song to chart was “Wishful Drinking,” a collaboration with five-time Grammy nominee Sam Hunt, from her 2022 album “Good Person.”