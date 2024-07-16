Tickets now on sale for Luke Combs’ Gorge Amphitheatre show

From staff reports

Country music superstar Luke Combs will be bringing his biggest tour yet to the Gorge this October – for two back-to-back nights.

Since his 2017 debut album, Combs has been one a staple of modern country music and has produced hit after hit. A small list of his many platinum singles includes “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and his celebrated rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Most recently, Combs released the hit single “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” as part of the “Twisters” soundtrack. Last month, he released his fifth studio album, “Fathers & Sons.” Comb’s most intimate and down-to-earth record yet, the album has been cited by many as one his best.

This fall, he will be continuing his stadium-selling Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre for two nights, Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Combs will be joined by fellow country star Parker McCollum, who played the Spokane Arena last January, as well as rising acts in the form of Wyatt Flores and Ray Fulcher.

Tickets are now on sale for the October show at gorgeamphitheatre.com or through TicketMaster.