Country’s Larry Fleet to land feet on Spokane Tribe Casino stage

From staff reports

One of country music’s rising stars in the form of Larry Fleet will be rolling into Spokane.

Fleet grew up playing in his family’s bluegrass band in Tennessee and played local bars for years before signing to Big Loud and releasing his debut album, “Workin’ Hard,” in 2019.

In 2021, Fleet released his sophomore LP titled “Stack of Records,” the album featuring his most popular single yet, “Where I Find God.”

Last year, Fleet released his third and most recent record, “Earned It.” The album features favorites such as “Things I Take For Granted” and “Young Buck.”

Later this year, Fleet will be touring with country stars Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, but first he’ll be playing the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino on Saturday, July 20. Tickets, $42, for the 8 p.m. show are available through AXS or at spokanetribecasino.com.