Ingrid Andress cancels tour dates following ‘drunk’ national anthem, rehab announcement

By Evan Rosen and Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Country singer Ingrid Andress has canceled several of her upcoming tour dates following her widely criticized national anthem and subsequent announcement she was entering rehab.

The 32-year-old Grammy nominated artist was initially scheduled to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night, in Denver next week and in Minneapolis on Aug. 3, reported TMZ.

But as it currently stands, her website doesn’t list her next upcoming show until Oct. 4 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Andress went viral on Monday night after her shaky rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.

The next day, she confessed in an Instagram post that she had been under the influence at the time, and shared her decision to enter rehab.

“I’m not gonna bulls– y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.”

“I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and the country I love so much for that rendition,” she continued in her post. “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”

Andress’ canceled dates may be a sign that she’s sticking to her word to check herself in to an unspecified rehab center.

Friends and fans online have been largely supportive of her decision.

“Being this open takes a lot,” commented fellow country star Carly Pearce. “You’ve got this. Hang in there.”

“I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” wrote actress and singer Lucy Hale. “You’re going to come out of this so much stronger.”