Seahawks place dozen players on injury lists, including former WSU standout Abraham Lucas

RENTON, Wash. – The first practice of Seahawks’ training camp is less than a week away, as they’re scheduled to hit the field at the VMAC for the first time on Wednesday.

At least 12 players may not be physically ready when that day arrives as the team announced Thursday that seven players were placed on the physically unable to perform list and five more on the nonfootball injury list.

Those placed on the lists include four potential starters – right tackle Abraham Lucas, linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson and guard Anthony Bradford. Lucas, Baker and Dodson were all placed on the PUP list and Bradford on NFI.

The good news is that players can be activated off either list at any time during the preseason, so none necessarily are out long. Going on the list gives the Seahawks potential roster flexibility down the road if the injuries linger into the regular season. Players who remain on either list when rosters are cut down to 53 by Aug. 27 must miss four games.

Others placed on the PUP list are cornerback Lance Boykin, safety Jerrick Reed II, linebacker Drake Thomas and nose tackle Cameron Young.

Others on the NFI list are linebacker Easton Gibbs, cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett and receiver Dee Williams.

The PUP list is for players dealing with what the league defines as “a football-related” injury, while the NFI list is for players “who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities,” as defined by the league.

Of the four potential starters who may be out when camp begins, none is a surprise as all were dealing with ailments throughout the offseason program.

Lucas did not take part in any on-field drills in the spring while still recovering from surgery in January to repair a knee injury that lingered all of last season and held him to six games. Once healthy, he has been expected to take back the starting job at right tackle. But Seattle brought back veteran George Fant in the spring as insurance if the injury issues linger for Lucas, a third-round pick in 2023 out of Washington State.

Baker and Dodson were out in the spring with injuries dating to last season. Baker had wrist and knee injuries late last season while playing with Miami. Bradford missed much of the spring program with an ankle injury.

Dodson, signed as a free agent from Buffalo, also dealt with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss a playoff game in January. Dodson is expected to take over the starting middle linebacker spot in place of Bobby Wagner, who was not re-signed and is with Washington, while Baker is expected to pair with him inside at weak side linebacker.

Bradford suffered an ankle injury early in the offseason program and sat out most of it, returning for some work on the final day of minicamp. McClendon Curtis worked with the starting offense at right guard in his place. Bradford has generally been projected atop the depth chart there after starting 10 games last season in place of injured Phil Haynes, who was not re-signed. Christian Haynes was drafted in the third round out of UConn and he will also compete for time at right guard.

Reed and Thomas are still recovering from knee injuries suffered last season, and Young sat out the offseason program with what the team said was a lower-body injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear the issues with Gibbs, James, Pritchett and Williams. All are rookies.

The moves came as players have begun reporting for camp this week. Rookies reported on Wednesday and those listed as having an injury on Thursday, with everyone else due in by Tuesday.