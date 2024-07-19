Shavon John-Brown scores difficult goal to lead Central Valley over Spokane Velocity 1-0

From staff reports

FRESNO, Calif. – The USL has two points in bold in describing adjusted rules for the Jagermeister Cup. The first reading: “an emphasis on goals.”

The Spokane Velocity must not have received the memo.

Spokane was shut out in a 1-0 loss to the Central Valley Fuego on Friday at Fresno State Soccer Stadium, the Velocity’s third straight defeat in the competition.

The Velocity (1-3-2 in cup play) have mustered just two goals in their past four Jagermeister Cup matches and are all but eliminated with two games to play. Spokane was knocked out of contention for winning Group 3 earlier in the day, after Northern beat Union Omaha 2-0.

That means the Velocity can only advance by having the most goals scored among nongroup winners. Omaha has a strong lead with 12, while the Velocity have six.

The Fuego (1-1-4) also cannot win the group. They inched closer to the goal lead (eight) thanks to Shavon John-Brown’s goal in the 53rd minute.

John-Brown handled a corner kick near the end line after the entry pass cleared a mass of players in the center of the box. John-Brown opted for a shot, despite a difficult angle, and scored into the top of the net past a closing defender and goalie Brooks Thompson, who seemed surprised by the strike.

Thompson made seven saves in his second consecutive start. He replaced Carlos Merancio in the lineup on July 6.

The Velocity were outshot 18-9 (8-2 on goal), but still had good opportunity to score. Fuego defenders cleared two shots off their line.

Spokane returns to USL League One play on July 27, hosing the Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.