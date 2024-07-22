Spokane County Bar Association releases judicial candidate evaluations

Spokane County Bar Association has released its candidate rankings ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

Incumbent Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy was ranked well qualified, bellow his challenger, Commissioner Jerry Scharosh, who ranked as exceptionally well qualified.

Andrew Van Winkle, also challenging Fennessy, was ranked as qualified while Dayle Anderson did not submit his information in time to be considered.

The bar association sends a survey to its nearly 800 members who rank the judges on five categories: legal ability, judicial temperament, integrity, relevant legal experience and suitability. Respondents rank the candidates on a scale of one to four, one being not qualified and four being exceptionally well qualified.

The results of that survey are taken into account by the evaluation panel which interviews the candidates and arrives on a final ranking.

Fennessy ranked below Scharosh in two categories, Judicial temperament and integrity.

Scharosh received a 3.11 for temperament and a 3.09 for integrity. Fennessy received a 2.55 for temperament and a 2.89 for integrity.

The pair tied on the suitability rating with a score of 2.94.

Of the 792 bar association members who received the survey 383 responded for a total of a 48% response rate, according to Mark Wardrop, assistant executive director of the bar association.

Brandon Casey, who is challenging Judge Marla Polin received a rating of well qualified while Polin received a ranking of exceptionally well qualified.