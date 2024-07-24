Years after loss of Elkfest, Cannonball brings a music festival back to Browne’s Addition

Vika & The Velvets lead guitarist Eric Kennedy plays during the band's Cannonball set on Saturday. Jordan Tolley-Turner/The Spokesman-Review (Jordan Tolley-Turner/The Spokesman-Review)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Elkfest spent over a decade putting the richness of the historic Browne’s Addition neighborhood on display with performances from the best musicians the city has to offer.

When the annual event was canceled in 2018, many felt blindsided, including Levi Steverding.

“I was pretty bummed out about that, as the whole neighborhood of Browne’s Addition was,” Steverding said.

He had just moved into the neighborhood after spending most of his life in Deer Park, but Steverding quickly understood the area’s love for music and disappointment in their annual showcase being gone.

“It’s such a unique neighborhood,” Steverding said, adding, “And there’s just a lot of music that goes on; people randomly playing a DJ set at Pacific Pizza, an acoustic set on the corner … there’s just a lot of music and musicians in the neighborhood.”

So, Steverding took it upon himself to gather a few local bands and hold an event on his own property.

The initial show was a hit, and although he still feels it will “never replace Elkfest,” Steverding decided to continue with an annual event.

For the next year, he and a few friends went on to coin the term Cannonball – a combination of the street the event is held on, Cannon, and a “ball - like a party” – and the rest is history.

Cannonball continues to grow year after year, all the while staying humble and continuing to feel like a “backyard party” than an actual, more corporate, festival – partially due to admission being free of charge.

“Keeping it free almost makes it feel like these are all my friends just hanging out in my backyard,” Steverding said.

Steverding believes local talent deserves to be widespread and celebrated.

“It’s really cool seeing these local people grow, and just making sure people hear them,” Steverding said.

Steverding believed this year’s bill was “the strongest yet” with a diverse array of bands and genres throughout the day.

While Saturday, July 20, was another blistering hot day in Spokane, and Browne’s Addition was no escape from the heat, Cannonball provided an oasis in the form of the city’s exceptional local talent.

One of those included Vika & The Velvets, which kicked the show off in the early afternoon.

“It was awesome to be a part of a community event invested in growing and sharing the love for the Spokane music scene,” said Olivia Vika, lead singer and frontwoman. “It was so cool to see people coming into the event as we were playing and watching the place fill up!”

The event has become an all-around Spokane favorite and the perfect showcase of not only the city’s (perhaps) lesser-known talents, but the sense of unity that can be found in the Lilac City.

“I just want people to hear the music, that’s the most important part of this whole thing, it’s never been about making money,” Steverding said. “I hope people can spread the word and come out and enjoy themselves.”