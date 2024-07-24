Jane’s Addiction core members release first new song together since 1990

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The core members of Jane’s Addiction released their first new song together since 1990.

“Imminent Redemption” debuted Wednesday, featuring singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bass player Eric Avery, who hadn’t kept time with his old bandmates since the recording of “Ritual de lo Habitual” 34 years ago.

The songs opening lyrics include “Let’s launch us a comeback … love that!”

Jane’s Addiction debuted their new single during a May 23 concert in London, according to Consequence of Sound. Navarro, who stepped away from touring while dealing with the lingering effects of a COVID-19 infection, returned to the stage for that performance. The concert was Jane’s Addiction’s first since 2010 with its core quartet in place, according to Guitar World.

“Ritual de lo Habitual” produced two of the band’s biggest hits, “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing.”

Jane’s Addiction is scheduled to tour the New York area in the fall, beginning with a Sept. 7 show in Atlantic City, followed by a performances at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on the South Street Seaport.

Band members said “It’s different this time” in a statement published by Far Out Magazine to coincide with the release of “Imminent Redemption.”

“It’s time,” the band said. “Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

Various versions of the band have included Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and guitarists Daniel Ash (Bauhaus; Love and Rockets) and Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers).