The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
88°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

16-year-old found after not showing up to family meeting

Headshot of Naomi G. Berry, a 16-year-old who recently went missing. (Courtesy of Spokane County Police Department)
By Alexandria Osborne alexandriao@spokesman.com
Headshot of Naomi G. Berry, a 16-year-old who recently went missing. (Courtesy of Spokane County Police Department)

A 16-year-old girl was found last night after being reported missing after not showing up to meet her family Tuesday afternoon, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Naomi G. Berry had last been seen at her home on the 7000 block of North Stevens Street when she went to take the bus to a skill center that morning. Her family had planned to meet her at a set location near West Third Avenue and South Jefferson Street later in the day, but she did not show up, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s office news release.

This story has been updated

The story was updated to acknowledge the missing girl was found.