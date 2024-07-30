16-year-old found after not showing up to family meeting

A 16-year-old girl was found last night after being reported missing after not showing up to meet her family Tuesday afternoon, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Naomi G. Berry had last been seen at her home on the 7000 block of North Stevens Street when she went to take the bus to a skill center that morning. Her family had planned to meet her at a set location near West Third Avenue and South Jefferson Street later in the day, but she did not show up, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s office news release.

