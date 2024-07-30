Fire crews gain control of Spokane-area fires

Firefighters are mopping up two Spokane-area wildfires that ignited Friday.

The Columbia Basin fire was 75% contained Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire started Friday and burned about 250 acres of brush and timber. Crews mopped up the perimeter of the fire and around structures Tuesday. The blaze destroyed three residences and seven outbuildings.

The Upper Cemetery fire, which started Friday west of downtown Spokane near Palisades Park, was 60% contained Tuesday and burned about 44 acres in brush and timber. Crews continued mop-up duties Tuesday. One outbuilding was damaged in the fire.

No evacuation orders were in place for either fire.

The Gwen fire, which started one week ago near Juliaetta, Idaho, was 10% contained Tuesday and burning nearly 29,000 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. Evacuation zones were lowered to Level 1, meaning residents should be ready to leave.

The Swawilla fire, burning on the Colville Indian Reservation near Grand Coulee, was 45% contained Tuesday. The fire is burning over 47,000 acres.