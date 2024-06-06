29-year-old man sentenced to 3½ years in prison for downtown Spokane shooting

A 29-year-old has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for shooting a man in the leg this winter on the edge of downtown Spokane.

Hunter B. Wood pleaded guilty May 29 to a second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and threats to kill, according to court documents.

Police were called to the shooting near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 26.

A woman told police she saw an altercation among three men, court records show. She saw one of the men, Wood, shoot and miss a man, then shoot and wound another man before pointing the gun at her, she told police.

The man who was shot said he noticed two men in an altercation and one of them shot at the other man and missed, documents say. The gunman then turned toward him, shot him in the leg and fled.

The gunshot victim was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

A police officer located Wood near First Avenue and Stevens Street, according to documents.

Wood wrote in plea documents that he pointed a gun at men who had taken his belongings. After they stole from him and were retreating, he shot one in the leg. He wrote he pointed a gun at a passing motorist, for which he apologized.

Police found two spent shell casings near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue, according to documents.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Anderson handed down the sentence, three years of which were for the firearm enhancement.

Wood was ordered to undergo an evaluation for treatment for substance use disorder. He will serve 18 months in community custody when he’s released from prison.