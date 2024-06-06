Indie rockers Krooked Kings take Knit stage with Snacks at Midnight, Vika & The Velvets

From staff reports

Krooked Kings with Snacks at Midnight and Vika & the Velvets

If You Go

Salt Lake City has long been a hub for indie-rock, and Krooked Kings is continuing that legacy.

Since 2020, the Utah quintet has been exploring indie-rock with their own distinct sound full of fuzz, experimentation and nostalgia-filled lyricism.

The group released their debut record “The Comedown” in 2021 followed by “All Out of Good Days” featuring fan favorite “Coming of Age” and a feature from fellow indie-rock project Day Wave.

Recently, the band performed at its hometown’s feature festival “Kilby Block Party” and released its third album, “Shiver,” on March 8.

In support of this third LP, the Krooked Kings are on their “Oops … All Bangers Tour” and will take to the Knitting Factory stage on Friday night.

Opening for Krooked Kings are two acts local to Spokane – Snacks at Midnight and Vika & the Velvets.

“I’ve been a fan of Krooked Kings since I was 16,” said Olivia Vika, lead singer of Vika & the Velvets.

In fact, Krooked Kings have shared multiple of Vika’s songs on Instagram, and they have been following each other for a number of years.

“It’s like a full circle moment,” Vika said.

“It’s really cool to meet people that have supported you from a far place, sharing a show with them, and getting to share the love of music with them.”