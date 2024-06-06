Kyle Karros knocks in three, Spokane Indians snap streak against Hillsboro 9-4

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians were staring at the possibility of their fourth straight loss on Thursday, trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth.

But that’s when the bats came alive and stole all the momentum from their visitors.

Kyle Karros had three hits and three RBIs, including a run-scoring single in a six-run sixth inning rally, and the Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-4 at Avista Stadium .

Juan Guerrero finished 4 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Indians (28-22), who remain one game ahead of Eugene (28-24) in the Northwest League first half with 14 games to play.

Third-place Hillsboro, 7-2 against the Indians this season, dropped to 26-26.

Spokane managed one run through five innings against Hillsboro starter Spencer Giesting – Jake Snider’s solo opposite-field home run to give him three for the season.

But the first four batters of the sixth reached against Giesting, including Jesus Bugarin’s two-run double that ended Giesting’s appearance. Eli Saul took over but was ineffective, committing a throwing error and wild pitch to allow two more runs to score. Later, Karros singled up the middle for another run to make it 6-3, and the Hops made their second pitching change of the inning.

Hillsboro got one back in the seventh, but the Indians added two in the eighth, with Jean Perez and Cole Carrigg both scoring on Karros’ single that deflected off the pitcher and second baseman and into right field.

Indians starter Sean Sullivan went six innings for his third win of the season. He allowed three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking one. He threw 97 pitches, 73 for strikes.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.