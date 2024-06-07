The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
66°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley NBC

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

8 a.m.: Evansville at Tennessee ESPN2

8 a.m.: Connecticut at Florida State ESPN

9 a.m.: N.C. State at Georgia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Oregon at Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: Florida at Clemson ESPN

Noon: Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Kentucky ESPNU

5 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox 28

1 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati or Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Arizona at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: New York at Connecticut ABC

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago NBATV

Football, UFL

Noon: Michigan vs. Birmingham ABC

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

10:15 a.m.: LIV: Houston CW

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: American Family Insurance Golf

2 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Edmonton at Florida ABC

Horse racing

1 p.m.: 156th Belmont Stakes Fox 28

Soccer, women

9:30 a.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC CBS

Tennis, French Open

6 a.m.: Women’s final NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change