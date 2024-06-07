On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: Pro Motocross Championship: Thunder Valley NBC
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 FS1
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
8 a.m.: Evansville at Tennessee ESPN2
8 a.m.: Connecticut at Florida State ESPN
9 a.m.: N.C. State at Georgia ESPNU
11 a.m.: Oregon at Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: Florida at Clemson ESPN
Noon: Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oregon State at Kentucky ESPNU
5 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox 28
1 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati or Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Arizona at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: New York at Connecticut ABC
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago NBATV
Football, UFL
Noon: Michigan vs. Birmingham ABC
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf
10:15 a.m.: LIV: Houston CW
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: Champions: American Family Insurance Golf
2 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Edmonton at Florida ABC
Horse racing
1 p.m.: 156th Belmont Stakes Fox 28
Soccer, women
9:30 a.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC CBS
Tennis, French Open
6 a.m.: Women’s final NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change