Wildfire forces dozens of evacuations southwest of Spokane amid high winds; fire knocked down Tuesday night

Residents along West Maxs Lane rescue their animals Tuesday with the help of law enforcement during a fast-moving wildfire west of Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A wind-whipped wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes southwest of Spokane Tuesday afternoon, with the official start of summer still more than a week out.

By Tuesday night, crews established a line around the entire perimeter of the fire, but the 75-acre blaze could still jump it, said Jessa Lewis of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s pretty well knocked down, but with winds, they’re being cautious,” Lewis said.

No injuries were reported.

Lewis said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Spokane County Fire District 3 had reported that a large slash pile on fire near the 7800 block of South Grove Road spread into surrounding brush.

It was burning a half-acre at 2:10 p.m. and spreading into timber, according to the fire district. By 4 p.m., it was about 85 acres with 100 homes threatened, Lewis said.

“It’s slowing down when it hits green grass, and then it picks back up when it hits dry (grass),” Lewis said.

A large plume of smoke was visible from downtown Spokane as the fire spread.

A bulldozer, helicopters and a hand crew of more than 100 firefighters were fighting the blaze, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, of the Department of Natural Resources.

Three airplanes dropping water helped tamp down the fire by late afternoon. Lewis said two helicopters were dropping water Tuesday night, and the rest of the aircraft were released from the scene.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory, but that expired Tuesday night.

Residents from around the 5500 blocks of South Abbott, South Assembly and South Dorset roads to Cheney-Spokane Road between Abbott and Dorset roads were given a Level 3 evacuation order – meaning they should leave immediately. Windsor Elementary and Westwood Middle School were also issued Level 3 evacuations, and it’s possible school may be closed on Wednesday, according to Cheney Public Schools superintendent Ben Ferney.

Among those required to leave was Laurie Heard, who has lived off Maxs Lane for 25 years. She was “peacefully” playing her piano Tuesday afternoon when she looked out the window and saw smoke. Heard ran outside, only to find a section of flames in her yard.

“I went out with my shovel,” she said. “I could see within a few minutes my shovel wasn’t going to do anything.”

Heard said the family’s fifth-wheel trailer was lost to the fire, along with a shop building. When firefighters told her to go, she knew she was leaving her precious chickens behind.

But her nephew, Justin Dodge, ran back to the house to find firefighters ripped the chicken coop open and saved six fowl – including a dominant hen named Angela, which was Heard’s “angel” chicken, as they remained on the property to protect the home.

“I personally thanked every single firefighter,” Dodge said.

The city of Spokane reopened northbound lanes of Cheney-Spokane Road that were closed as a result of construction to allow for quicker evacuation.

Robin King, who lives nearby, had a bag packed with wills, tax forms and other important documents ready to flee if necessary. He said he was impressed with the fire response.

“My safety and our house depends on the wind,” he said.

Caleb Prophet and siblings Brennan and Rebekah Huffman were standing on the side of Assembly Road near Maxs Lane watching air and ground resources attack the fire. They were concerned because they had not received word of the containment level.

Brennan Huffman said it seemed fires each year are getting closer to their Plymouth Road home, which was in Tuesday’s evacuation zone.

“We’ve been having so many fires that we’re getting used to the routine of getting everything packed up,” he said.

They also helped their grandmother pack and stopped by homes to check on neighbors.

Smoke remained in the area, but Brennan Huffman said it had improved from earlier.

Prophet agreed.

“There’s way less smoke now, but earlier it was an apocalypse zone more than it already is,” he said.

Prophet said he saw flames earlier from Hallet Road.

Rebekah Huffman said she saw trees on fire in a nearby field.

“They were engulfed in flames,” she said. “It was crazy.”

Brennan Huffman noted explosions, which he attributed to transformers or propane tanks.

Kevin Nesterov, whose Plymouth Road residence was in the evacuation zone, was watering his lawn in case flames shot his way.

“We’re all packed up and ready to leave, but I haven’t seen actual flames yet,” he said.

Nesterov said he was driving home from work when he saw a plume of smoke and thought, “Great, again.”

The West Plains has been a hotbed for wildfires in recent years, including last year’s Gray fire.

Daniel Butler, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the region had steady southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range for much of Tuesday, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Those conditions were expected to stretch into the evening, with extreme gusts falling to a peak of around 25 mph by midnight.

The American Red Cross opened the El Katif Shriners Center in Spokane at 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. as an evacuation center at 6 p.m.

Food, cots and other necessities were available. Residents using the shelter should bring their own medicines, extra clothes, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items.

Pete Houser, Red Cross shelter supervisor, said SpokAnimal was available to help residents with pets. He estimated the shelter would be available until Wednesday, but it depended on the fire’s progress.

Houser, who worked on the Gray fire last year, said about five people had showed up to the Shriners Center by early Tuesday night and he expected that number to grow.

The dry conditions in the Inland Northwest, with local humidity at around 21% Tuesday evening, only add to the increased fire risk. The region will have to wait till the weekend for a 20% chance of precipitation, and may not see any of the rain forecast for Saturday, Butler said.

“It’s not looking too good,” Butler said, adding that the conditions are ripe for rapid fire growth, especially in grassy areas.

Crews planned to establish line and mop up the fire overnight into Wednesday. Lewis said she would have information on property damage Wednesday morning.

Nick Gibson contributed to this report.