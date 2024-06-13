Symphony project offers new parents a chance to write personalized lullaby

From staff reports

For a second year, the Spokane Symphony has partnered with the YMCA and the Spokane Public Library to host the Lullaby Project.

The Lullaby Project is a project of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute that pairs new and expecting parents with musical artists who write and sing personalized lullabies for their children in aims of supporting maternal health, childhood development and the one-of-a-kind relationship between parent and child.

On Saturday, June 15, these uniquely personal songs will be performed at downtown’s Central Library and feature multiple Spokane Symphony musicians alongside Spokane Public Library Music Education Specialist Andy Rumsey and local musician Liz Rognes.

The free show starts at 11 a.m.