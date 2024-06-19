Palouse Writers Guild hosts fifth annual Books and Brews this weekend in Moscow

From staff reports

From staff reports

Cheers to summer reading! The Palouse Writers Guild is hosting its fifth annual Books and Brews event on Saturday at the 1912 Center in Moscow, Idaho.

The free, all-ages event allows guests to peruse books for purchase and meet a dozen authors for autographs, including Annette Pimentel, Cathay Reta, Chris Bieker, Collin Conway, Guy Worthey, Diane Worthey, Elizabeth Alix, Khaliela Wright, Rene Ready, Mark Ready, Miranda Carter and Stuart Scott.

Moscow Alehouse will be on site to offer a selection of beer, wine and soda, plus a huckleberry lemonade and huckleberry mojitos. The event begins at 4 p.m. and closes around 6 p.m., when winners of the guild’s annual writing contest will be announced.

More information can be found at palousewritersguild.org.