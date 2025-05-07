No-Li Brewhouse’s Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout earns gold medal at 2025 World Beer Cup

From staff reports

No-Li Brewhouse’s Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout earned a gold medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup, after it recently ranked among Forbes Magazine’s Best Stouts in the World.

The Spokane-brewed beer topped 8,375 beer entries from 1,761 breweries across 49 countries.

The Wrecking Ball also won a silver medal at the European Beer Star Competition earlier this year.

“For our community, this is about more than a medal,” John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse, wrote in a news release. “It’s about Spokane. It’s about a belief that our No-Li Brewery Team and our fellow Spokane craft brewers are making some of the best beers around the globe.

“It’s about showing the world that truly exceptional beer is being brewed right here in Spokane.”

Brewed with a bold malt bill and sitting at 9.5% ABV, Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout is known for its flavors of espresso, dark chocolate and roasted caramel.