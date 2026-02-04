Starbucks adds coconut drinks, frog cake pops to spring menu

By Greta Cross USA TODAY

Spring is still more than a month away but Starbucks is already counting the days, teasing its spring menu amid the widespread winter weather.

Lavender, coconut and ube (purple yam) dominate Starbucks’ 2026 spring menu, with a few fan-favorites returning, including the Iced Lavender Cream Matcha, Iced Lavender Latte and Lavender Creme Frappuccino.

Starbucks will also introduce a new chai recipe this spring, according to a Jan. 26 news release. Though details were limited, Starbucks promises that the base will be the same “iconic chai flavor,” made with “black tea and warming spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom and ginger.”

The new menu items will launch in tandem with Starbucks’ refreshed rewards program. Launching on March 10, the new program will offer three free membership tiers, which include longer reward expiration dates, new ways to earn points and free drink modifications once a month.

Here’s what we know so far about Starbucks’ spring menu drop.

When does Starbucks’ spring menu drop?

Starbuck’s 2026 spring menu drops on March 3.

What’s on the Starbucks spring menu?

Here’s a look at what the spring menu will include:

Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew (new)

Toasted Coconut Latte (new)

Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato (new)

Iced Lavender Cream Chai (new)

Iced Lavender Cream Matcha

Iced Lavender Latte

Lavender Creme Frappuccino

Frog Cake Pop (new)

Starbucks is changing

its chai recipe

In addition to several new drinks, Starbucks is updating its chai recipe, which will also be available on March 3. Customers will soon be able to customize chai drinks, “allowing for the ability to adjust the level of sweetness, spice and overall flavor,” according to the Jan. 26 news release. Starbucks did not have further details to share about the new recipe, as of Jan. 30.

New Energy Refreshers coming later this spring

Later this spring, Starbucks will also unveil brand-new Energy Refreshers, Starbucks Brand Communications Director Erin Shane Riley told USA Today on Friday. The iced drinks will offer customizable energy, allowing customers to order decaf or add an extra boost of energy. Energy Refreshers will be made naturally with a blend of Vitamin B and caffeine, Riley said.

New syrups are

coming to the menu, too

Two new syrups will also debut later this spring: raspberry and mango, Riley said.