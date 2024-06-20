Bebop Bounty Big Band brings anime ‘Cowboy Bebop’ to life at the Bing

By From staff reports

Beloved anime “Cowboy Bebop” is well known for its unique animation style and themes drawing from an array of sources including old Westerns and noir. The critically acclaimed Japanese program is also highly praised for its renowned jazz soundtrack – a soundtrack that will come to life at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Although the anime ran for a single season over the course of 26 episodes that aired from 1998-99, Cowboy Bebop has become an international phenomenon that remains to be considered one of the best anime series of all time.

The soundtrack of the futuristic science-fiction series was composed by Yoko Kanno, who has also scored multiple other anime series.

Following suit of the bebop sub-genre of jazz, the score is characterized by a quick tempo, ability to capture the improvisational essence of jazz, and music that directly influences the pace of the show.

To do the score justice is the Bebop Bounty Big Band. An ensemble consisting of 14 musicians brings “Cowboy Bebop” to life right before the audience’s ears and eyes while showing scenes from the series.

Performers include members of Walt Disney World’s flagship ensemble, the Main Street Philharmonic, current and past members of the Glenn Miller Orchestra and members from the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center, all led by band leader Corey Paul.

The Bebop Bounty Big Band will bring “Cowboy Bebop LIVE!” to the Bing at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tickets are on sale at bingcrosbytheater.com.