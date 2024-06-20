Jordan Davis aims for country audiences to have a darn ‘good time’ at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Louisiana’s pop-country superstar Jordan Davis is making his way to Spokane on Saturday, June 22, during his “Damn Good Time World Tour.”

Since his breakout in 2017, Davis has topped the radio country charts.

Davis’ debut single, “Singles You Up,” quickly found itself at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay and has since gone double platinum. Fellow singles from his debut album “Take It From Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” would also chart high and go platinum. The 2018 record, “Home State,” climbed within the Billboard top 50 and has been certified gold.

Davis continued his hot streak into the 2020s with the award-winning single “Buy Dirt,” featuring fellow pop-country chart-topper Luke Bryan.

In early 2023, Davis released his second full-length album following two EPs, “Bluebird Days.”

More than a year later, the album continues to fare well with singles like “What My World Spins Around” and “Next Thing You Know,” both of which are two-times platinum. His latest single, “Tuscon Too Late,” has also reached No. 1 on U.S. Country Airplay.

Davis is in the midst of his “Damn Good Time World Tour” which will bring him to Northern Quest Resort & Casino at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $40-245, are available at northernquest.com.

Joining Davis are rising stars Mitchell Tenpenny, most known for his hits “Drunk Me” and “Truth About You,” as well as Ashley Cooke, who has been breaking out with singles “Your Place” and “Never Til Now” featuring Brett Young.