Structures lost in fire south of White Swan

YAKIMA - Multiple structures were lost in a wildfire south of White Swan in the Lower Yakima Valley on Saturday.

Yakima County Fire District 5 said 13-17 structures were lost, with a “large portion of those being residences.”

As of Sunday morning, the Slide Ranch fire was 3,200 acres and not contained. Power poles are down in the area and people are asked to stay away because of the hazards and to give emergency responders room to work.

The fire started around 3:46 p.m. near Mission, Signal Peak and Pom Pom roads. Multiple fire crews and aircraft responded.

The cause is under investigation.

Tim McKern, a spokesperson for the Southeast Washington incident command team working on the fire, said today’s mission is to secure a line around the fire and keep it in the perimeter.

“We’ll have lots of air and ground resources fighting the fire today,” he said.

A red flag fire warning is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. in the region calling for low humidity and west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Evacuation levels remain in place.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued a Level 3 “go now” evacuation order for residents in the area of 750 Mission Road.

The order covers an area south of Fort Road — from Fort Road and Tecumseh heading south on Tecumseh to intersection of Tecumseh Road and Pumphouse Road, then west on Pumphouse Road to Signal Peak Road, north on Signal Peak to Fort Road, then east on Fort Road to Tecumseh Road.

A Level 2 “get ready” notice covers residents in the area of White Swan and Harrah. People should get family and pets ready to go, and move emergency supplies and belongings to vehicles.

The Level 2 notice starts at the intersection of West Wapato and Harrah Road, heads west on West Wapato to Stephenson Road, south on Stephenson Road to Branch Road, west on Branch Road to North White Swan Road, southbound on North White Swan Road to Fort Road, and eastbound on Fort Road to Harrah Road.

A Red Cross emergency shelter is set up at Harrah Elementary School, 7640 Branch Road.

Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said about 14 people spent the night.

Evacuation updates and maps are posted at www.facebook.com/YakimaCountyOEM.

State fire mobilization was approved. The incident commander is working in a unified command with Yakama Nation fire management staff.