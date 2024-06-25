Noah Kahan to play sold-out Gorge Amphitheater

From staff reports

If one was to argue who has seen the most growth in popularity since 2022, a case could strongly be made for Noah Kahan.

Vermont’s Kahan began releasing music online before gaining traction and signing with Republic Records in 2017. That same year, his first hit single “Hurt Somebody” was released; it has since been certified gold in the U.S. and five-times platinum in Australia.

In 2019, Kahan released his debut full-length album “Busyhead” and in 2021 his second record, “I Was / I Am,” came in 2021.

In 2022, after years of teasing on TikTok, Kahan released his third full-length album, “Stick Season” after releasing an instantly viral single of the same name. The more folk-centered record featured 14 tracks with themes of anxiety, nostalgia, loss, etc. and debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In mid-2023, Kahan released a deluxe version of the record, “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” with an extra seven tracks, including favorites such as “Dial Drunk” and “You’re Gonna Go Far.”

Over the next few months, Kahan continued to build his growing popularity with collaborations with some of the most recently renowned names in the industry, including Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Gracie Abrams and more.

Kahan frequently writes songs about mental health issues.

“I think much of what I’ve experienced is relatable,” Kahan told The Spokesman-Review last summer. “I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety. People have told me how they’ve connected with my music and how they realize they’re not alone.”

Much like his songwriting heroes, Paul Simon and Cat Stevens, Kahan writes what he knows.

“I’m just trying to be truthful about my experience,” Kahan said. “I’m just going through life and I’m capturing my journey through these songs.”

Earlier this year, Kahan released “Stick Season (Forever),” which featured all the new collaborative versions of songs on the previous versions of Stick Season.

Kahan’s music has garnered a loving and loyal fanbase, one that sold out the famed Gorge Amphitheater this Saturday, June 29.