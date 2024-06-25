Travis Kelce says he’s ‘proud’ to call Taylor Swift ‘my lady,’ reveals how she won him over

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Travis Kelce is sharing how Taylor Swift won the Super Bowl champ’s heart and, in an apparent nod to her former relationships, why he never wants to “hide” their love story.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast that the Grammy winner, both 34, “understands situations” that let him shine at games or during his latest Super Bowl win.

“She’s very self-aware,” shared Kelce, who joined Swift onstage during her Eras Tour show in London this weekend. “I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, was like how genuine she is around just like friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention. And she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Kelce revealed that before Swift attended her first Chiefs game last September, “she just walked right through the front door.”

“There’s no like going down, talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s like, I just wanna be around the family and friends and like experience this with everybody,” Kelce recalled. “I was like, damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. I was like, man, she really won me over with that one.”

While the stars, who went Instagram official this weekend in a backstage selfie with Prince William, “want to keep things private,” Kelce said he’s “not here to like hide anything.”

“Like, that’s my girl. That’s my lady. So it’s like, I’m proud of that,” he continued. “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘how can I keep this under wraps?’ … You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

The sweet remarks seemed to reference Swift’s six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, which ended last year.

The “Guilty as Sin?” singer said in her Time Person of the Year interview last year: “Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting [with the public] now than I was six years ago.”

Kelce’s interview comes on the heels of Alwyn making his first public remarks about the split as well as news that the 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged, less than a year after the musicians’ fling ended. The two Brits are believed to have inspired the bulk of the songs on “The Tortured Poets Department,” which dropped this spring.