Michelle Williams and Michelle Williams finally meet on Broadway

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK – A longtime case of celebrity mistaken identity has finally been settled.

Grammy Award-winning Michelle Williams came face-to-face with her famous namesake, five-time Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams, after more than two decades of getting confused for one another.

“We had an amazing show tonight! The crowd was lit,” the former Destiny’s Child member said in an Instagram video following her performance in Broadway’s “Death Becomes Her” Thursday night.

Noting that she had “more things to sign,” she then held up a handful of photos of the 44-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum, before panning the camera to reveal the special guest in her dressing room.

Last month, the 45-year-old singer posted a video of her reading a letter from a fan who confused her with the acclaimed actress.

“Your work in movies like ‘Blue Valentine,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea’ or ‘The Greatest Showman’ has deeply moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent,” she read. “I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter, as we admire your artistry.”

She said her acting counterpart had been notified of the letter, and assured her followers that the two Michelle Williams would finally meet.

During the April 3 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 44-year-old Williams confirmed she had tickets to see her “Death Becomes Her” the following week.

She, herself, has her own ties to Broadway, having made her debut in the 2014 revival of “Cabaret.” She’s also the wife of Thomas Kail, the two-time Tony-winning director of “Hamilton.”