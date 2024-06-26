1 dead, 3 others hurt in stabbing, shooting on I-5 in Federal Way

By Lauren Girgis and Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

Four people, one of whom is dead, were found shot and stabbed Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington, according to Washington State Patrol.

State Patrol responded to the scene on northbound I-5 around 2:40 p.m. and found the four people in a black BMW. The male driver died from being stabbed.

One male passenger was shot multiple times, and another male passenger and a female passenger each had multiple stab wounds, according to State Patrol spokesperson Rick Johnson. All were taken to a hospital.

“Some kind of altercation happened in the vehicle,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the BMW and a handgun found in the car were both stolen. No other vehicles or people are believed to be involved.

It’s unclear who in the vehicle is a suspect or a victim. The three surviving passengers are currently in the hospital under police detainment.

“Right now, the detectives are just trying to figure out the sequence of events,” Johnson said.

The two right lanes and an exit ramp to the SeaTac rest area were blocked during the response, causing backups of at least 6 miles.