The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington
Neil Young, Crazy Horse show at Gorge is canceled

Singer Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2015. Young announced Monday that he will play a July show at the Gorge. (Getty Images)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Love Earth Tour” scheduled July 26 at the Gorge Amphitheatre has been canceled.

The 78-year-old Canadian American, known for “Harvest Moon,” “Heart of Gold” and many other hits, started his music career in the 1960s and earned many Grammy Awards.

Young and Crazy Horse played together over 50 years, and the Gorge performance would have highlighted their latest album.

Variety reported that the show was canceled because “a couple” of the performers have been ill.

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded.