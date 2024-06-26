Neil Young, Crazy Horse show at Gorge is canceled

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Love Earth Tour” scheduled July 26 at the Gorge Amphitheatre has been canceled.

The 78-year-old Canadian American, known for “Harvest Moon,” “Heart of Gold” and many other hits, started his music career in the 1960s and earned many Grammy Awards.

Young and Crazy Horse played together over 50 years, and the Gorge performance would have highlighted their latest album.

Variety reported that the show was canceled because “a couple” of the performers have been ill.

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded.