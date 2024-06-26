Clash between groups of young people leads to Riverfront Park shooting

Police arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of young people in Riverfront Park on Tuesday.

Dominick J. Kirk Atchison, 25, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault following the shooting.

Court documents say Atchison was among a group of people riding Lime scooters through Riverfront Park just before midnight when they came across a separate group of five young people. Witnesses said the group riding the Lime scooters were “aggressive,” documents say.

A witness told investigators that Atchison told the friends, “You guys better run,” and pointed a handgun in their direction. The witness heard multiple shots and felt bullets whiz past his head, he told police.

The group of friends started running in the opposite direction across the Howard Street bridge, court documents say, as they heard sounds of bullets hitting metal.

Police were able to gain a description of the group riding Lime scooters and trace them to the intersection of Monroe Street and Sprague Avenue. Court documents say Atchison excitedly told police he had a gun on him. He was booked without incident, according to a news release from Spokane police.

No injuries were reported.