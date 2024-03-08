New apartment complex planned behind the Garland Theater as part of revitalization effort for ‘the coolest neighborhood in town’

Since changing hands in December, the Garland Theater has closed, renovated and held a sold out opening night.

But major changes to the property are around the corner.

Its new owner, Jordan Tampien, released plans for an estimated $6.2 million residential project aimed for the parking lot of the theater at 924 W. Garland Ave., according to plans submitted Thursday to the city of Spokane.

From studios to two-bedrooms, 44 units will comprise the Garland Apartments, a 35,000 square-foot building, plans show.

Construction is estimated to begin in June, Tampien said. At the same time, the exterior of the theater will be updated.

Drew Kleman, principal for Press Architecture, which designed the structure, said the building’s façade will look contemporary while also paying homage to the nearly 80-year-old theater.

“We’re designing a modern apartment community,” he said. “But we wanted to make sure we’re providing visual connectivity with design touches that pick up the motif of the theater.”

It is important for Tampien that the buildings look cohesive, he said.

“You could build a box anywhere,” he said. “That theater has stood there for almost a hundred years. I want an apartment that can stand the test of time right with it. The area deserves it.”

But the new residential building won’t be luxurious. Units will not have heated floors. A rooftop deck or clubhouse is not a part of the plan.

Instead, the idea of the project is to develop units of housing that are affordable to people like young professionals, he said. Market-rate housing can save the pocketbooks of renters – and the Garland Theater too.

This can be accomplished by comingling not only the appearances of the two buildings, but also their finances.

“The Garland has been losing $200,000 a year. Just fixing it up doesn’t make it profitable,” he said. “But by having multiple income streams, all of the sudden, the synergy between the two makes it profitable for the next fifty years.”

He said this is not a novel idea.

“We did the same with apartments around Brick West,” he said of the popular brewery downtown. “It’s just a community-centric approach to development.”

Tampien’s Garland pursuit will feature a courtyard and an open, walk-up concept, according to plans. But nowhere in plans is there mention of additional parking.

And another residential project, the Millennium North Hill apartments two blocks east, may further tighten parking opportunities in the area.

He mentioned the 80-some stalls at properties immediately to the east of the theater, but said that’s beside the point.

“Think of how many people just those two apartment buildings will bring in,” he said. “Pedestrians walking around the district and past storefronts are valuable. People that are against these projects just don’t understand that, and it’s a very challenging part.”

He said it is better to sacrifice convenience for walkability.

“I’m trying to make (the Garland District) packed with life,” he said. “Parking should really be the last part of the discussion.”

The loss of parking spots does not worry Chris Bovey, who leases and operates the Garland Theater.

“Change is always scary. It could be a negative or positive no matter how you spin it,” Bovey said. “But the apartments are going to bring more vibrancy to the district. And that means more people in all the shops nearby.”

Bovey’s first job was at the Garland Theater, and he has since noticed an economic decline in the area, he said.

“The Garland District has begun falling by the wayside,” he said. “And it all starts with the theater. Once that started to decline, it permeated through the entire neighborhood.”

The start of the year was especially hard for his other Garland operation, Vintage Print & Neon. But since the sold-out opening night for the theater last Friday, he began seeing what could be.

“We saw so many families flooding into the area,” he said. “I think we could soon start seeing families coming to the district not just to catch a movie, but for a meal or younger folks for a drink.”

Plus, he thinks he has a good ally.

“Jordan is a very big proponent of the Garland District,” he said.

Tampien has some loose ideas for what he has planned next. Despite disregarding the issue, he is looking to purchase nearby residential lots to make room for more parking.

After that, he is unsure what developments he may pursue. But pursue, he will.

“We never want to do one project in a community,” he said. “We’ll see how the theater and apartments do, but to revamp the area would be pretty awesome.”

I think it’s the coolest neighborhood in town.”