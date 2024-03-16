UW men expected to decline NIT invite if extended, sources say

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Remember Mike Hopkins’ tearful goodbye after a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament?

Well, turns out he could have coached one more time with the Washington men’s basketball team.

Following Saturday’s games, the Huskies (17-15) were projected to receive a berth in the National Invitation Tournament when the 32-team field is revealed 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

Hopkins initially spoke optimistically about playing in the NIT on Wednesday.

However, Washington is expected to decline an invitation if it’s extended, UW sources said Saturday night.

Washington is amid a coaching search to replace Hopkins, which reportedly will begin with Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle.

On Friday, sophomore guard Koren Johnson said he’s entering the transfer portal and the Huskies are bracing for more departures.