Body recovered from Spokane River, sheriff’s office investigating

A body was recovered Thursday from the Spokane River near Nine Mile Falls.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Washington State Park Rangers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the report of a body floating in the river north of Seven Mile Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The sheriff’s office Marine Patrol Unit and Dive Team members assisted with the recovery of the person, who appeared to have been in the water for “some time,” the release said.

Major Crimes detectives and Forensic Unit personnel collected evidence and documented the scene. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the person.

The investigation is ongoing.