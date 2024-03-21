LGBTQ+ advocate, rocker Melissa Etheridge returns Sunday to Northern Quest

Melissa Etheridge performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

Melissa Etheridge will return to Northern Quest Resort and Casino this weekend for her “I’m Not Broken Tour.”

Etheridge, who has released 16 studio albums since the start of her career in the late 1980s, has performed several times in Spokane since the 1990s, her most recent being in Airway Heights in 2022.

The singer-songwriter and Grammy winner will again take the stage at the Pend Oreille Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Popular songs from the female rocker include “I’m the Only One,” “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” which went on to earn her her first Grammy for best female rock vocals.

An advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Etheridge released her song “Pulse” in 2016 to call attention to the mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub of the same name on June 12, 2016.

“We’ve come a long way,” Etheridge told The Spokesman-Review in 2022, of the progress the LGBTQ+ community has made in the last generation. “I look at my twins, who are 15, and some of their friends have come out. We’re saving lives.

“I wish I was comfortable with my sexuality at their age. It would have given me a head start.”