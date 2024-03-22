Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer, she says in video

By Karla Adam and Bryan Pietsch Washington Post

LONDON – Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in a personal video message Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and that she was in the early stages of chemotherapy.

The news came as a “huge shock,” Catherine said in a prerecorded message posted on X and broadcast on the BBC. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

She said that after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, she thought that her condition was noncancerous.

“The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present,” she said. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis,” she said, referring to her three children, “in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be okay.”

She said that she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy and was focused on making a full recovery. “I am well and getting stronger every day,” she said.

The disclosure comes during a difficult time for royal health. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had cancer. The month before, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The palace has not revealed what type of cancer either Charles or Catherine has. In the U.K., 1 in 2 people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime, according to the National Health Service. The four most common types are breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and bowel cancer.

Referring to his daughter-in-law, Charles said he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The announcement was her first public address following months of speculation about her health, as she had not made an official public appearance since Christmas. Kensington Palace said in January that she had “successful” abdominal surgery and would not resume her official duties until after Easter. The palace did not disclose what kind of procedure it was, only that it was “planned” and the issue was “noncancerous.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that his thoughts were with Catherine and her family. “The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery,” he said, adding that her video address showed “tremendous bravery.”

Sunak said that Catherine had been “subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media” since her operation.

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s Labour Party, said he was “heartened by the Princess of Wales’ optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope.”

“Any cancer diagnosis is shocking,” Starmer said in a statement. “But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks.” He added that Catherine and her family, “like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.”

Other U.K. politicians, including the First Ministers of Northern Ireland and Scotland, Michelle O’Neill and Humza Yousaf respectively, wished Catherine a speedy recovery in posts on the social media platform X.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing Friday afternoon that “our thoughts are with” Catherine and her family “during this incredibly difficult time.” She declined to say whether President Biden had spoken with the princess.

Meghan McCain, whose father Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) died of cancer, wrote in a post on X that “America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time.” She added: “Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace – never more so than now.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X that Catherine’s “strength and resilience inspire us all,” while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada described her choice to share her diagnosis as courageous.

Catherine’s time out of the public eye had fueled concern, conspiracy theories and memes about her well-being and whereabouts. In an apparent attempt to quell the frenzy, the palace released a photo showing Catherine, 42, and her three children on Mother’s Day in Britain. But news agencies pulled the photo, citing concerns that it was altered. In a note posted to social media attributed to Catherine, she apologized for editing the photo.

The palace said that Catherine had started her treatment in late February. The cancer announcement on Friday evening would have come after George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, had finished school for the Easter break.

In her video message, filmed by the BBC, Catherine was sitting on a bench in the gardens of Windsor Castle. In the garden behind her was a bed of yellow daffodils. The flower is often used as a symbol of the fight against cancer.

She was wearing jeans and a sweater, and her voice at times was emotional. “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” she said. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

At a shopping center in Essex, England, some people stopped to watch Catherine’s video address on their phones.

Louise Bashford, 19, said she was “shocked” about Catherine’s cancer diagnosis. “I just wasn’t expecting it,” she said. She and her friends had followed the social media frenzy about Catherine on TikTok.

Isabella, 17, said the news was “really horrible,” adding that she understood why Catherine had put forward a calm presence on social media while she was out of the public eye. Still, the Mother’s Day photo that Catherine later admitted to altering – “trying to fake it,” Isabella said – made the situation “a little bit worse.”

Sam Miller, 33, said his girlfriend had been keeping up with the rumors about Catherine. “The mystery is finally solved,” Miller said. “It’s good that they’re open,” he said, adding that it may encourage others “to go and get checked out” for possible cancer diagnoses.

Pietsch reported from Washington. Hassan reported from Essex, England.