On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: St. Louis vs. Chi. Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Boston vs. Texas MLB

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Mississippi at Notre Dame ESPN

1 p.m.: Tennessee at North Carolina State ESPN

3 p.m.: Syracuse at Connecticut ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Indiana ESPN2

5 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa ESPN

7 p.m.: Kansas at Southern California ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Gonzaga ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Sacramento NBA

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

6:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change