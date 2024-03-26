On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men, NIT
4 p.m.: UNLV at Seton Hall ESPN2
6 p.m.: VCU at Utah ESPN2
Basketball, college women, D-II NCAA Tournament
6:30 p.m.: Cal State San Marcos vs. Minnesota State CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Atlanta Root 4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change