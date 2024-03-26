The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
40°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men, NIT

4 p.m.: UNLV at Seton Hall ESPN2

6 p.m.: VCU at Utah ESPN2

Basketball, college women, D-II NCAA Tournament

6:30 p.m.: Cal State San Marcos vs. Minnesota State CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Atlanta Root 4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change