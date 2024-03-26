Subscribe now

One-pot meal has flavor and crunch

In this recipe, any type of beans can be used, and walnuts or almonds can be substituted for pecans. (Tribune News Service)
By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

Here’s a flavorful vegetable one-pot dinner that takes only minutes to make. One secret to the flavor is escarole. It is part of the chicory family. When escarole is raw it has a slightly bitter flavor and when cooked it adds a mellow touch to the dish. Toasted pecans add a crunchy texture. I use dried thyme and oregano for the dish.

Hearty Bean and Veggie Medley

½ cup broken pecan pieces

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups sliced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

3 cups coarsely chopped escarole

1 cup reduced-sodium canned cannellini beans

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Toast the pecans in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 1 minute or until they start to color. Set aside. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and saute for 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and oregano. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, escarole and cannellini beans. Cook for 5 minutes or until the escarole starts to wilt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into 2 dinner soup bowls. Sprinkle toasted pecans and parmesan cheese on top.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.