One-pot meal has flavor and crunch

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

Here’s a flavorful vegetable one-pot dinner that takes only minutes to make. One secret to the flavor is escarole. It is part of the chicory family. When escarole is raw it has a slightly bitter flavor and when cooked it adds a mellow touch to the dish. Toasted pecans add a crunchy texture. I use dried thyme and oregano for the dish.

Hearty Bean and Veggie Medley

½ cup broken pecan pieces

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups sliced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

3 cups coarsely chopped escarole

1 cup reduced-sodium canned cannellini beans

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Toast the pecans in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 1 minute or until they start to color. Set aside. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and saute for 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and oregano. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, escarole and cannellini beans. Cook for 5 minutes or until the escarole starts to wilt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into 2 dinner soup bowls. Sprinkle toasted pecans and parmesan cheese on top.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.