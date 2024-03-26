One-pot meal has flavor and crunch
Here’s a flavorful vegetable one-pot dinner that takes only minutes to make. One secret to the flavor is escarole. It is part of the chicory family. When escarole is raw it has a slightly bitter flavor and when cooked it adds a mellow touch to the dish. Toasted pecans add a crunchy texture. I use dried thyme and oregano for the dish.
Hearty Bean and Veggie Medley
½ cup broken pecan pieces
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cups sliced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
3 cups coarsely chopped escarole
1 cup reduced-sodium canned cannellini beans
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Toast the pecans in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 1 minute or until they start to color. Set aside. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and saute for 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and oregano. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, escarole and cannellini beans. Cook for 5 minutes or until the escarole starts to wilt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into 2 dinner soup bowls. Sprinkle toasted pecans and parmesan cheese on top.
Yield: 2 servings
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.