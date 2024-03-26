Woman missing for over month declared safe

A 27-year-old Indigenous woman who went missing more than a month ago has been found safe, Spokane police announced Monday.

Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger said Lenetta Moses was observed safe on multiple occasions and the missing person case is closed.

Moses went missing Feb. 21 in the area of Division Street and Cozza Drive in north Spokane, according to a police news release at the time.

Police said Moses was at “high risk” because of mental health concerns.