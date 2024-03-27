Man fatally shot in Minnehaha neighborhood identified

A man killed in a shooting in the Minnehaha Neighborhood last week has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 36-year-old Thomas Reynolds.

Reynolds died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner reported. Daniel R. Quinn, 37, was booked into jail Saturday on a number of charges, including felony stalking and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Detectives added a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Thor Street and Cleveland Avenue shortly after midnight Friday to the reported shooting and found an unresponsive person with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk, police said.

Officers, Spokane firefighters, and American Medical Response personnel tried to save his life, but he died a short time later.

Court documents say police obtained security footage from around the area at the time of the shooting and were able to match a vehicle description to Quinn. Detectives searched his Chevrolet Tahoe and found guns, ammunition and body armor.

Quinn remains in jail on a $1 million bond.