Idaho judge orders attorneys to keep quiet after Chad Daybell’s lawyer does TV interview

By Nate Eaton Idaho Statesman

Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce has issued a gag order in the Chad Daybell case after his defense attorney participated in a media interview this week.

John Prior, Daybell’s lawyer, spoke with KIVI TV on Tuesday about how he and Daybell met, whether Lori Vallow Daybell could be called as a witness and other aspects of the trial.

On Thursday, Boyce issued a non-dissemination order prohibiting “any party to this case, including the prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, and any attorney representing a witness, victim, or victim’s family” from making written or oral statements about the case until April 15 or after opening statements have been made.

“Questionnaires have now been completed by prospective jurors who are admonished to avoid further media exposure to the case, or investigation into this case,” Boyce wrote. “The court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case, which interview has now been publicly broadcast during this stage where unbiased jurors are being sought.”

Daybell was moved from the Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail last week ahead of the trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday and could last up to two weeks.

The Salem man was arrested after the remains of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found buried on his property in June 2020.

Daybell married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy, JJ and Tylee.

Boyce noted that if the attorneys violate the order, he needs to be notified immediately and may take further action.