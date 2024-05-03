Car port fire at child care center prompts evacuations, full fire response

Updated Fri., May 3, 2024 at 9:42 p.m.

Finishing a job well done: Spokane County District 9 firefighter Erik Holm spent part of his 30th birthday Friday rolling fire hose on the scene of a car fire on the E 400 block of Rowan Avenue in Spokane. “It’s just part of the job,” he said. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A car caught fire in a parking garage at the Just Imagine Child Care Center Friday morning at 406. E. Rowan Ave.

It prompted a response from multiple fire engines across the Spokane Fire Department around 11 a.m.

The fire didn’t reach the building, Lt. Fire Investigator Shane Sanders said. The car had a mechanical failure with the power steering pump.

“It’s a good reminder to always keep your vehicles in working order,” he said.

Roads were temporarily blocked at the intersection of North Lidgerwood Street and East Rowan Avenue. No injuries were reported.