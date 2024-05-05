Poet’s Corner - “Oh Chicago!”
Black Light
By: Jaime Stacy
Oh Chicago!
Why must thou be gloomy today?
Your beauty covered
by a blanket of clouds
heavy with the tears of the heavens,
to all appearances,
forsaken by the sun.
Your rich black history
was forged in this darkness,
and is not bothered
by the lack of light.
A light assumed necessary to make visible the next steps of the staircase leading to
new opportunities,
success,
hope.
Black perseverance moves forward through the gloominess,
boldly putting one foot in front of the other.
And with each step,
illuminating the path
for those who will come after.
Now
Here I sit in a room
filled with Black Excellence,
lost in admiration
for the resilience of the journey
that lit the way
so that I may bask in this experience.
I am light.
Written by: Jaime Stacy
March 9, 2023
Inspired by: Author, Dr. Jarvis Givens