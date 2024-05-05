Poet’s Corner - “Oh Chicago!”

Updated Sun., May 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Black Light

By: Jaime Stacy

Oh Chicago!

Why must thou be gloomy today?

Your beauty covered

by a blanket of clouds

heavy with the tears of the heavens,

to all appearances,

forsaken by the sun.

Your rich black history

was forged in this darkness,

and is not bothered

by the lack of light.

A light assumed necessary to make visible the next steps of the staircase leading to

new opportunities,

success,

hope.

Black perseverance moves forward through the gloominess,

boldly putting one foot in front of the other.

And with each step,

illuminating the path

for those who will come after.

Now

Here I sit in a room

filled with Black Excellence,

lost in admiration

for the resilience of the journey

that lit the way

so that I may bask in this experience.

I am light.

March 9, 2023

Inspired by: Author, Dr. Jarvis Givens