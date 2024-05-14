State/district roundup: Mead softball tops Kennewick to stay alive in 3A district play; Northwest Christian baseball advances at state

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Baseball

Northwest Christian 6, Okanogan 1: Jacob Bell and Kaden Van Dyke combined on a three-hitter and the sixth-seeded Crusaders (16-6) beat the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (12-13) in a State 2B opening round game at Central Valley HS. Ryan Waters went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for NWC, which faces third-seeded Adna in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Northport 13, Riverside Christian 3 (5): Joey Beardslee and Luke Judd both went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs and the sixth-seeded Mustangs (17-4) beat the 11th-seeded Crusaders (9-6) in a State 1B opening round game at Jenkins HS. Dawson Baribault struck out seven in a five inning complete game for Northport, which faces third-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Softball

Richland 18, Central Valley 2: Haylee Spaeth went 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs and the top-seeded Bombers (21-2) eliminated the second-seeded Bears (10-13) in a District 8 4A loser-out at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Mead 21, Kennewick 17: Charlie Stern went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, two runs and four RBIs and the fifth-seeded Panthers (15-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Lions (10-14) in a District 8 3A loser-out. Jaycee Coffield had three hits, runs and RBIs for Mead, which advances to the district third-place game on Friday.

District 7 2B

Liberty 8, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Jordan Jeske struck out 18 in a complete game and the top-seeded Lancers (21-1) beat the fourth-seeded Broncos (13-9) in a semifinal at Merkel Sports Complex.

Liberty takes on Northwest Christian in the district title game on Friday. LRS faces Kettle Falls in an elimination game.

Liberty beat ninth-seeded Chewelah 25-1 and LRS topped Asotin 8-5 in first-round games earlier in the day.

Northwest Christian 13, Colfax 1 (5): Katie Coriell struck out nine in a five inning complete game, Kaitlyn Waters went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs and the second-seeded Crusaders (18-4) beat the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-9) in a semifinal.

Colfax faces Asotin in an elimination game Friday.

NWC beat seventh-seeded Davenport 16-1 and Colfax topped sixth-seeded Kettle Falls 7-5 in first-round games earlier in the day.

Asotin 18, Chewelah 8 (5): Jayne Crockett went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs and the fifth-seeded Panthers (13-8) eliminated the ninth-seeded Cougars (0-20).

Kettle Falls 7, Davenport 2: The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (11-13) eliminated the seventh-seeded Gorillas (6-16). Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Arlington 1, Ridgeline 0: The visiting 19th-seeded Eagles (13-6-2) eliminated the 14th-seeded Falcons (14-5) in a State 3A opening round game. Details were unavailable.

East Valley (Yakima) 4, West Valley 0: Jace Cuevas scored two goals and the fifth-seeded Red Devils (18-1) eliminated the 12th-seeded Eagles (12-6) in a State 2A opening round game at Earl Barden Stadium in Yakima.

Cashmere 6, Riverside 1: The 15th-seeded Bulldogs (11-7-1) eliminated the 18th-seeded Rams (12-4) in a State 1A opening round game at Apple Bowl in Wenatchee. Details were unavailable.