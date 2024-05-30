83-year-old with dementia reported missing

Law enforcement is seeking help locating an 83-year-old man with dementia, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members reported Robert W. Webb missing on Wednesday when they did not hear from him for two days, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Webb wasn’t at his home near the intersection of East Tallman Road and North Jackson Road, either. He lives alone and goes on walks but is never gone for an extended period, the release said.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue team attempted to find Webb for several hours but was unsuccessful.

It’s also possible he may have received a ride from someone, the sheriff’s office said.

Webb is described as a white man, 155 pounds, 5-foot-9, with short gray hair, gray eyes and a goatee. He typically wears a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.