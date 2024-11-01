Gavynn Bodman utilizes big-play capability, Rogers cruises past Deer Park to claim playoff spot

Rogers running back Gavynn Bodman (5) runs the ball 66-yards for a Pirates touchdown against Deer Park during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Nov.1, 2024, at Deer Park High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Gavynn Bodman isn’t the biggest player on the field, but when he gets a head of steam, he’s tough to pull down – and even harder to catch in the open field.

And as much as Rogers wanted to pass Friday night, the weather made it much more conducive to sticking the ball into Bodman’s hands.

The senior, generously listed at 5-foot-8, had touchdown runs of 39 and 66 yards as the Pirates built a 26-0 lead at halftime and cruised to 26-7 win over Deer Park in a Greater Spokane League 2A game played in a cold, pouring rain.

“It makes it fun when you win, when you’re all dirty and stuff,” Bodman said of the weather.

Rogers (6-3, 4-2) claims the district’s third spot to the Round of 32 next week. Deer Park (5-4, 3-3), in its first season at 2A, is scheduled to host 4A Ferris next week in a Week 10 consolation game.

Bodman only carried it 12 times but finished with 133 yards.

“It’s never only me. It’s always my line, my teammates,” Bodman said. “I wasn’t really feeling it at the start of this game, but (assistant) coach (Khalil) Winfrey pulled me aside. Had to talk with me, so I feel like that helped a lot, and all the support around me and stuff.”

“I love Gavynn Bodman,” Rogers head coach Ryan Cole said. “He had a little bit more opportunities last year. We kind of got him going a little late in the season, but once he found his stride, he didn’t look back. And he’s just been having some explosive games these last few weeks.”

Cole couldn’t ask much more out of his defense.

“We didn’t get the goose egg. That’s what we wanted,” he said. “But I’m so proud of them. They fought, especially early in the game, lots of three-and-outs. A lot of forcing them to punt the ball. That’s what we want.”

Back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in a decade is pretty significant for the Pirates.

“It’s all about changing the culture and being consistent with it,” Cole said. “Last year, obviously, we had a lot of special pieces, and when those guys left, a lot of folks thought that we were going to take a step backward. … But it’s so important to us. And you know, in our community, it gives it gives them something to be proud of. Again, gives our school something to be proud of. It brings excitement into our building.”

On its first drive of the game, Deer Park went for it on fourth-and-3 at its 45, but the Pirates set the tone by stuffing Shaun Naccarato for a loss.

On Rogers’ next play, Bodman went off-tackle, shed two would-be tacklers and went 39 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Rogers went on a seven-play, 52-yard drive culminated by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Fritz Reiher to Jerry Allen on fourth-and-9.

Bodman’s big-play capability was on display early in the second quarter as he took a dive up the middle, cut to the outside and romped 66 yards for a TD. The snap on the extra point was botched, and Rogers went up 20-0.

The Pirates’ defense forced another punt, then the offense took advantage of back-to-back pass interference penalties en route to an 11-yard TD pass to Michael Sanders and a 26-0 lead.

Deer Park finally moved into Rogers territory, but an Aidan Martin pass was tipped up and Sanders came down with it at the Pirates’ 10.

Deer Park managed three first downs in the half, punted four times and was intercepted twice.

The second half was a sloggy mess, with neither team making much traction in the deteriorating conditions.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Deer Park was able to muster a 15-play drive and got on the board with a Even Brinlee 2-yard touchdown. The Stags tried an onside kick, but Rogers recovered and any momentum from the drive dissipated.

Rogers awaits its Round of 32 fate at the hands of the seeding committee.

The third seed out of the league probably will have to travel to a high seed next week.

It won’t matter to the Pirates who they play.

“It’s just about leaving a legacy,” Bodman said. “Honestly, I came into Rogers as a freshman, and everybody had a thought that like, ‘Oh, Rogers … is this, Rogers is the bottom of the barrel.’ And now we’re showing everybody that kids from Hillyard aren’t just the bottom of the barrel, they can be on the top, too.”