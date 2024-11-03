Prep football: Matchups set for Week 10 state play-in games

The Washington State Football Coaches Association announced matchups for the Week 10 state football play-in games for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A on Sunday. For the top three classifications, 32 teams were selected; 24 teams in 1A.

Days, time and venues are still to be determined.

Seven Greater Spokane League teams are confirmed for the field, while Lewis and Clark (6-3) plays at Kamiakin on Tuesday to decide the District 6’s third seed in 4A. Of the seven, five received home games.

State matchups for 2B and 1B will be announced at a later date.

The WSFCA did not assign seeds for the Week 10 pairings.

4A: GSL champion Gonzaga Prep (9-0), fourth in the state’s RPI system and ranked No. 4 in the state media poll, will host Woodinville (3-6). Mead (8-1, No. 12 RPI) hosts Eastmont (7-2, No. 14 RPI). The LC/Kamiakin will will travel to Moses Lake (8-1)

3A: GSL top 3A seed Central Valley (6-3) will host Sedro Woolley (7-2); Mt. Spokane (5-4) travels to Mt. Tahoma (5-4).

2A: League champion West Valley (9-0, No. 3 RPI) hosts Mark Morris (4-5); Clarkston (6-3) hosts Bainbridge (7-2); Rogers (6-3) travels to Othello (8-1).

1A: Northeast A champ Colville (5-4) travels to Montesano (6-3); Lakeside (3-5) plays at Nooksack Valley (7-2).