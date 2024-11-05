Gonzaga to restrict buildings access after ‘election-related disruption’

Gonzaga University placed access restrictions on campus buildings that had been open to the public after someone caused “election-related disruptions” at the John J. Hemmingson Center, according to the university.

“Over the past few days, an individual not associated with Gonzaga has entered the John J. Hemmingson Center, causing election-related disruption,” according to an email from the university’s Campus Security and Public Safety to faculty, staff and students. “These incidents have been isolated; however, out of an abundance of caution campus buildings currently allowing public access will be restricted to card key access through Friday.”

Jamie Aitken, senior director of strategic communications at Gonzaga, declined to comment on the specifics of the disruption.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this incident or other campus safety concerns can reach out to campus security at (509) 313-2222.