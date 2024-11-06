A Grip on Sports: For most of Tuesday night sports played its usual role, though it came up short in the end

A GRIP ON SPORTS • No matter what is happening in the world, one can always count on sports to distract, entertain and surprise. This guy certainly lived through all three Tuesday night.

• The surprise hit us early. Before dinner even. Washington State, its 7-1 football record built upon a schedule that featured just three tough games, appeared in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings. Near the bottom – 21st – sure, but the Cougars were there.

That was a shocker.

Not that I didn’t think WSU belonged. It does. But that the committee would agree? That seemed a fantasy.

After all, there had to be spots reserved for at least nine SEC schools, right? Turns out 6-3 Vanderbilt, despite topping No. 11 Alabama, didn’t get a nod. Mainly, it seems, the Commodores still represent Vanderbilt, the SEC’s nod to academics over athletics. Put Florida or Oklahoma on top of Vandy’s resume and a Top 25 spot probably happens.

No matter. A couple of the Big Ten’s three-loss schools would have spots. Had to. With the No. 1 (Oregon) and No. 2 seeds (Ohio State) in the conference, surely Illinois or Iowa or Minnesota, maybe even all three, would be rated higher than the Cougars? Huh. None of them made the cut.

Turns out Washington State’s wins over Texas Tech – convincingly, at home – and Washington – tightly, at Lumen Field in Seattle – were worth more to the committee than I thought. And the loss – decisively, on the road – to No. 12 Boise State, knocked back WSU in the committee’s eyes less than I envisioned.

Not that my expectations have changed. No matter how much disruption occurs between now and early December, the idea an 11-1 Cougar team – that’s the minimum requirement considering their independent (in the committee’s view) circumstances and remaining schedule – finding a way into the playoff 12 ahead of a, say, three-loss Alabama, LSU or Texas A&M, remains a flight of fancy.

• The next time a coach gets in front of a microphone and tries to entertain the idea their team can’t win a game in the first quarter, laugh. Heartily. It’s not true. I saw it happen last night. And not for the first time.

Gonzaga’s women opened their quest of another NCAA berth – the Bulldogs have appeared in the last seven tournaments – with an 82-69 win over visiting Montana, picked to finish third in the Big Sky. How? The Zags opened on fire.

They hit 13 of 20 first-quarter shots. Five of seven from beyond the arc. Had nine assists. Forced six turnovers. Dominated. Finished the first 10 minutes up 31-15. Throw in another decent six second-quarter minutes, resulting in a 25-point lead, and that was that.

Don’t believe me? OK, then explain how the Zags shot less than 42% from the floor in the final three quarters and still won? Had more turnovers? Fewer assists? More defensive breakdowns? And still won?

Well, they also had freshman Allie Turner.

Turner came across the country – she led St. Louis’ Burroughs High to its first state title last season – toting a deadly 3-point shot. It showed in GU’s exhibition win last week. Again last night. It wasn’t just she 5-of-8 long-range shots, it’s when she made them. Each of the three after halftime seemed to blunt a Montana run. And, though she started at shooting guard, she was new point guard Ines Bettencourt’s backup as well.

Turner’s 18 points were the perfect complement to Yvonne Ejim’s 17 (and 10 rebounds). Add in Bettencourt’s 16 and the new backcourt had a sterling debut.

• I understand why the NBA took Tuesday night off. Didn’t want to distract from the nationwide election. A good PR move. And the right thing to do.

Except a distraction here or there would have been appreciated. Anything to get away from having to watch another talking head point at a video board. Break down county-by-county results like Tony Romo does the Ravens’ offense. Spout gibberish with a Bill Walton-like flair.

There were times when I would have loved to watch the Lakers and Kings sprint up and down the court for a few minutes, even if that time included 17 turnovers, 11 wild shots and 10 misplaced whistles.

You know, just to cleanse the palate. And ease the stress.

WSU: We covered the Cougars' CFP ranking in-depth above. Greg Woods does the same thing in this story. … Greg also shares some news concerning right guard Brock Dieu, who has been playing exceptionally well recently.

Gonzaga: Greg Lee was at McCarthey last night as well and he has this coverage of the win. … So was Tyler Tjomsland, who has a photo report that illustrates the game. … We can also pass along a story from Missoula. … Ben Gregg was there when Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA title game. He was there when the Zags lost a neutral-site game to the Bears in 2022. And he was there Monday night when GU opened the 2024-25 season with a 101-63 rout of BU in the Arena. Theo Lawson talked with him and has this story. … We mentioned this yesterday. The dunk over Joe Few did make the social-media rounds. Went viral to a degree.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the showdown in Missoula between host Montana and UC Davis is not only a matchup of top 10 FCS schools, but one of the better games of the year nationally.

Preps: Fall’s State playoffs are well underway. Today’s emphasis? Dave Nichols has a feature on Freeman’s soccer program, as the girls prepare for their first 2B playoff run. … Dave also has a roundup of Tuesday night’s action.

Chiefs: Dave returns with his coverage of a shootout in the Arena, though there wasn’t overtime. Spokane held off Kelowna in a high-scoring game featuring 11 goals.

Seahawks: The trade deadline passed. The Hawks did not trade DK Metcalf. Nor anyone else. That’s a mistake. It’s time to rebuild.

Kraken: The road trip ended last night in Colorado. After another loss, this one 6-3. Not a good week away from Seattle.

• There have been many election nights I’ve stayed awake until the wee hours of the morning, either as an observer or as a chronicler of history. Last night I went to bed. Whether I watched or not wasn’t going to change the outcome. Not like if I watch a UC Irvine NCAA tourney game and yell at the TV. That has an impact. Until later …