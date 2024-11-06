In season-opening rout over Baylor, Gonzaga’s defense showed big strides

Gonzaga showed off its depth and multi-faceted offense in Monday’s 101-63 blowout over No. 8 Baylor.

The sixth-ranked Zags piled up 42 bench points – 34 from Braden Huff, Dusty Stromer and Michael Ajayi – and had 13 3-pointers, 25 assists and decided advantages with points in the paint, in transition and off turnovers.

All eye-catching numbers, but perhaps the most important stats in the season opener were at the defensive end. Baylor’s 63 points came just 10 days after the Zags gave up 96 to USC in a three-point exhibition loss in Palm Desert, California.

Snap judgements from exhibition games is not recommended, but there were some raised eyebrows after USC’s 59-point second half.

“Super long way,” senior forward Ben Gregg said of Gonzaga’s defensive improvement against Baylor. “(USC) was our first time playing someone else altogether, so my expectations weren’t too high for that. That’s what we needed to change and we knew that and this whole week of practice we’ve been going super hard, kind of emphasizing the defensive side of the ball.”

The stats weren’t pretty in the desert. In the second half, the Trojans shot 65.5%, including 50% on 3-pointers, and made 16 of 19 free throws (84.2%). For the game, USC made 55.4% of their shots, 47.1% from distance.

Of more concern was the final 9 minutes when USC scored points on nine straight possessions, followed by two empty possessions and then six consecutive possessions with points to close out a close win. USC repeatedly beat defenders off the dribble. A lot of the Trojans’ scoring came at the free-throw line. One GU turnover led to a USC layup and a Trojans’ offensive rebound generated two free throws.

The Zags controlled dribble penetration from Baylor’s talented guard line and limited talented 6-foot-7 forward Norchad Omier to 15 hard-earned points on 5-of-12 shooting. The Bears, with 39 missed shots on 37% shooting, collected 14 offensive rebounds but only cashed in with eight points.

“They’re a tough matchup with (Omier) inside and just the way he rebounds the ball we were very concerned about that,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “And gosh, their quickness, it was probably evident to everybody. They’re jet quick.

“The guys did a far better job than we did against USC of leveling guys off and helping each other. They were in the gaps and made some nice plays off the ball. They did an awesome job of taking the message after that exhibition and executing because you can’t guard those guys one-on-one. We definitely had to be in gap defense and rotate around.”

Graham Ike and Gregg had successful shifts defending Omier, who has scored 1,838 career points. The 6-9, 250-pound Ike held his ground in the lane and grabbed eight rebounds. Omier went to his power game against Gregg, but he misfired on one post move when forced to shoot with his left hand and on another he got near the rim but an off-balance attempt was way off target.

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff several times helped on screens, slowed down the ballhandler and was able to recover on a Baylor big in the paint.

“They’re deeper than us right now, and their depth is experienced and they know what they’re looking to do,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We let the pace and tempo get away from us. Some bad offense, a lot of turnovers led to some easy ones. Once they got that gap, it made it really hard. They kind of took us out of what we’re trying to do.”

Nolan Hickman and Stromer had extended minutes guarding projected one-and-done freshman VJ Edgecombe, who encountered numerous defenders when the Zags switched on perimeter screens.

“Just the game plan,” Hickman said of the Zags’ defensive effort. “The coaches came into this game really on it, and honestly we just accepted the game plan and we dialed in.”

In the first minute of the second half, Hickman leveled off Edgecombe near the foul line and Ryan Nembhard swiped the ball when Edgecombe tried a spin move. Nembhard raced downcourt and found Hickman for a trail 3-pointer after Baylor clogged the lane.

“We know how good we are offensively,” Gregg said. “We put up 90 points or whatever but still couldn’t get stops (against USC). So it was a big emphasis all week, all five guys on the court playing together and helping each other out.”