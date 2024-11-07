‘Big shoes to fill’: Grave Digger returns to Spokane Arena, this time with a new driver – his first visit to Spokane

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

When the rip-roaring monster trucks of Monster Jam roll back into Spokane this weekend, the infamous Grave Digger will also make an action-packed return. Behind the wheel of this notorious oversize vehicle is a man by the name of Matt Cody.

Hailing from Williamsport, Maryland, Cody spent much of his youth watching Monster Jam on television and eagerly awaiting his annual birthday present of seeing a rally at the local speedway. Like many, he was absolutely enthralled by the sheer force of the manmade beasts on four wheels. And for as long as Cody can remember, all he ever wanted to do was be one of the facets behind such a captivating motor sport.

By 14, Cody had begun to turn this fascination into a lifestyle. He was taken under the wing of hall of famer Michael Vaters of Vaters Motorsports, one of the longest-running independent monster truck teams and home of the famed Black Stallion.

Cody was all in, even if he was just sweeping floors and polishing vehicles before becoming mechanic help. It wasn’t too long after high school that Vaters offered him a spot behind the wheel of a sizably suspended truck.

“I was like ‘what kind of question is that? Heck yeah!’” Cody said.

And just like that Cody was spending every week on the road, travelling from city to city to compete at some of the biggest stages in Monster Jam. The now 32-year-old quickly proved why he was meant to be in the driver’s seat by winning the 2015 Arena Wheelie of the Year title.

He is also the 2019 Monster Jam World Finals Speedster Obstacle Course Champion, a title he holds particularly dearly as the event has only been held the one time – making Cody the sole champion.

“It was awesome, I’d been dreaming of it,” Cody said. “And nobody can take that from me, I’m the one and only.”

A few years ago, he parted ways with Vaters Motorsports and landed a job as a driver specifically for Monster Jam. Soon after, he was offered the role of being one of the select few to drive the famed Grave Digger.

“Big shoes to fill and a lot of pressure,” Cody said. “It means a lot to me, and I take it with a lot of pride and joy.”

The job has taken him to six continents and arena after arena as he nears his 11th year of driving within Monster Jam, although this will be his first trip to Spokane.

Even after all of the miles, he is still passionate about the sport. In fact, a driver like Cody will usually only drive for about 10 minutes during the usual two-hour show. Yet when he puts his helmet on, he said he feels the intense horsepower and gets his time to shine while doing backflips during an event such as freestyle.

Cody also has a love for the family aspects of Monster Jam. Few sports give fans the capability to be so connected as events like “pit parties” before the show allow fans to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.

Cody remembers what it was like to be a mesmerized kid in the stands, and he continues to take every question personally and always tries to give the best advice he feels he can.

“If you can dream it, then you can do it,” Cody said. “Nothing can set you back unless you let it set you back.”